Why didn't you take Black Sherif on your tour as promised? - Kwaw Kese to Burna Boy

Rapper Kwaw Kese

Kwaw Kese calls out Burna Boy for failing to fulfil his promise

Burna Boy featured on 'Second Sermon' remix



Nigerian singer sells out Madison Square Garden



Rapper, Kwaw Kese has called out Nigerian singer, Burna Boy for failing to fulfil his promise of taking Ghana's Black Sherif on his tour.



On Friday, when music lovers began hailing the 'African Giant', for selling out the Madison Square Garden on April 28 in his much anticipated ‘One Night In Space’ concert, Kwaw Kese was quick to question why Blacko was missing on the international stage.



Burna Boy who got featured on the young rapper's hit single 'Second Sermon' performed the tune on Thursday to the charged crowd that had filled the 20,000-capacity venue in New York.

"Burna promised to take Blacko on tour but he’s on tour performing Blacko songs without him. @burnaboy you lied?" Kwaw Kese quizzed.



It would be recalled that in December last year, the Grammy award-winning Nigerian artiste announced his plans to take the young rapper on his tour following the release of 'Second Sermon' remix.



"@BlackSherif is coming on tour with me. Second Sermon remix featuring me (Burna Boy) out now!! You better learn the whole song before coming to any of my shows. Yes, that includes the Twi (a Ghanaian language) parts,” read his post dated December 8, 2021.



Meanwhile, Black Sherif aka, Blacko has been sued by his former financier, Waynes Chavis, the CEO of Waynes Chavis Consult, for an alleged breach of contract.



