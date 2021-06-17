Why didn’t you tell us that you’ll shut Menzgold down? – Bulldog asks gov’t

Bulldog

• Bulldog says the government should have instructed that Menzgold customers withdraw their money

• He said, he has close to one million cedis at the investment company



• He added that upon all the warning the government gave, little did they know that they will be hurt by shutting Menzgold down



Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson popularly known as Bulldog has questioned why the government did not warn Menzgold customers that it will shut the gold dealership company down so that they will withdraw their investment but rather chose to warn them not to invest with the company.



According to the artiste manager, he had invested close to one million cedis in the company so it will not make sense for anybody to think that government does not owe Menzgold customers.



Speaking on Starr Chat monitored by GhanaWeb, Bulldog said if the government has consistently warned Menzgold customers to be careful of their investment with the company, then, the government knew that there was danger ahead.

“When the government was speaking, they should have added that they would close the place down so we should go and take our money,” he said.



When asked by the host, Nana Aba Anamoah whether he wanted the government to tell them to withdraw their money from Menzgold, Bulldog quickly rebutted, “I’m saying that if you are warning us against a scheme and you are telling us that the scheme is a scam, tell us that you will shut it down; when you tell us that it is different…”



He added, “I didn’t see the government coming to shut it down…I knew that even if Menzgold folds up and run with my money, my boss is Nana Appiah Mensah, so I will find him and take my money.”



Bulldog noted that the understanding he got from the warnings by the government is that Menzgold as an entity without any licence can go with the investment of its customers and not the government shutting it down.



“We didn’t see [the shut down of Menzgold] coming, that’s my problem,” he stressed.

Bulldog still believes that Menzgold as a company was doing genuine business with clear intentions.



He said, since the government shut the investment company down then they need to pay the customers.



"Did Menzgold up and close their shops, no, they didn't; somebody come run them down, so the person that come run them down [needs to pay us]," Bulldog said in pidgin.