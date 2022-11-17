Why do many of you think I can't be a full-grown woman like you - Bobrisky « Prev

0
Bobrisky Sfdfsd.png Nigerian cross dresser, Bobrisky

Thu, 17 Nov 2022 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Well-known Nigerian Crossdresser and entrepreneur Okuneye Idris Olanrewaju who is also known as Bobrisky has taken to his official Instagram page to ask women why they think he can't be a full grown-up woman like them.

According to Bobrisky everything is achievable with money.

He wrote: "Why do many of you think I can't be a full-grown woman like you? Listen to me in this Western world everything is possible when you have money. I'm a rich bitch I send money on errands."

Bobrisky is one of Nigeria's most well-known crossdressers and is currently creating waves in the entertainment sector.

The crossdresser enjoys surprising his friends and followers by posting stunning photos to his official Instagram page.

