Why do most curvy girls work in parliament? – Guru asks

Guru 1?resize=544%2C385&ssl=1 Ghanaian rapper, Guru

Tue, 29 Jun 2021 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

b>•Guru is asking whether a woman’s physique is considered when selecting workers in parliament

•The Ghanaian rapper has observed that most women working in parliament are curvaceous and pretty-looking

Guru’s post has attracted several comments from social media

Ghanaian rapper, Maradona Yeboah Adjei popularly known as Guru has wondered why almost all the ladies working in the Parliament of Ghana are extremely pretty and curvy-looking.

Although it is unclear why exactly he shared such thoughts on Twitter, it appears Guru is curious in finding out whether there is a criteria for selecting women who work in such offices.

“Why most curvy girls Dey work for Parliament dere like that? Why only fine gals Dey work for Parliament offices,”

His comments have attracted series of reply from social media users including some others who have stated that perhaps, being curvy is an additional requirement to secure a job in parliament.

It can be recalled that sometime in 2018, Graduates recommended by some MPs for engagement as research assistants in parliament were turned down because they didn’t meet the rightful criteria.

This according to reports was part of parliament’s decision to engage only first-class and masters holders for employment as research assistants.

Read Guru's post and the reactions from Twitter users below













