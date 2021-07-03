Why do you feel attacked when we speak the truth – Efia Odo to critics

Actress Efia Odo

• Efia Odo has reiterated that the #FixTheCountry campaign isn't politically motivated

• She has called on political figures to focus on the positive sides to the campaign



• The actress believes politicians always feel attacked by calls for Ghana's development



Ghanaian actress Efia Odo, who is also a convenor of #FixTheCountry campaign, has once again come at her critics. This time, she has challenged “political people’ who have tagged the online protest which is aimed at demanding accountability from the ruling New Patriotic Party as 'politically motivated' to rather focus on the positive aspect of their call.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb, Efia Odo, whilst responding to a submission by a Twitter user by name, Yaw Abban, expressed her displeasure about the politicization of important issues which ought to be discussed.



The Tweep wanted to draw her attention to the United States of America’s use of Zipline for the distribution of supplies and PPEs to some hospitals in their country in this pandemic era, a move Ghana had also adopted under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Yaw Abban who tagged the actress in his tweet wrote: “The US tapped into Ghana’s idea of delivering medical supplies using drones during the peak time of the pandemic. Guess the “show us the way” doesn’t apply @efiaodo1.”



The actress whose attention was brought to the words of Yaw Abban retweeted the post saying: “Why do you feel attacked when someone says show us the way? why must everything seem so negative to you political people? who doesn’t want a better way or a prospering way? if Americans can take ideas from us why can’t we also take ideas from them? not everything must be a fight!”



The comment made by the said Twitter user has generated mixed reactions, with some calling on the attention of Ghanaians to note that Zipline which is an American medical product delivery company is not locally owned.



"Zipline is even an American company. So which way did Ghana show the US? " wrote Kwaku O.



Another added: "I think it’s about time you stop fighting for the people because they don’t want it. Every time you post something positive, somebody will come and try to put you in mud. They don’t want any change. They don’t want you attacking the system. They are comfortable."

A third wrote: "We need both, if @efiaodo1 is going to shed light on the "negative " things going on in the country, another person will also do same with the "positive " things. We celebrate the positives, try and fix the negatives. It's the only way to develop as a country."



See the post below:



