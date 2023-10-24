Why don’t we announce our problems for international support to aid the flood victims? - Nana Yaa Brefo

Media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo

Prominent media personality, Nana Yaa Brefo has called on the government to appeal to international media organizations to help in raising funds to support the people of Mepe in the Volta region who have been displaced by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

According to her, it appears the support from Ghanaians including individuals and organizations may not be sufficient to salvage the people from their plights hence resorting to foreign aid would help in overcoming the humanitarian crisis.



The media personality further slammed the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) for not putting in their best efforts to ameliorate the people of Mepe from their predicament following the flooding situation.



In a video shared on her social media page, Nana Yaa Brefo said, “Let's be honest, those affected by the Aksombo Dam spillage in the Volta region are really suffering. What I’m seeing on social media is really worrying.



"It seems what people are donating will not be enough to support the flood victims so we should rather plead for financial support from our foreign partners. Let's announce our problems so that the international media houses will help to raise some funds to support these people.”



Nana Yaa Brefo further indicated that the authorities in charge of the Akospmbo Dam are not to be blamed for the mess because they didn’t anticipate the outcome would be devastating.



She also called on NADMO to be proactive in their quest to give relief to the flood victims in the Volta region.

“I am sure the authorities didn’t anticipate for this to happen. It is heartbreaking and may God give us patience. NADMO do something because things are not going well at all,” said Nana Yaa Brefo.



The need for such support arises from the spillage at the Akosombo and Kpong hydro dams, which commenced on September 15 due to rising water levels.



The subsequent flooding caused significant losses to homes and farms along the Lower Volta Basin.



Nine districts in the Volta Region faced the consequences of the flooding, and residents are grappling with a humanitarian crisis.



Communities like Battor, Tefle, Mepe, Sogakope, Adidome, and Anlo saw their lives and properties submerged by the rising waters.



Watch the video below





SB/BB



Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



