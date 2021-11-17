Why employ Journalist Albert if you claim his delivery was poor? - Ola Michael quizzes

Radio presenter, Ola Michael

Radio presenter, Ola Micheal, has questioned the decision by the management of GHOne TV to employ a young man who was recently humiliated by their General Manager during an audition.



Journalist Albert who has been tagged as a 'cyberbully' has been offered employment by the station, according to the host of ShowbizOnStarr, Caleb Nii Boye.



The news comes in days after he was named and shamed by Nana Aba Anamoah, Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere, judges of 'The Next TV Star' organised by GHOne TV to discover and groom young talents.



Nana Aba identified Albert as the face behind a Twitter account known for trolling people. He was tagged as a habitual cyberbully and received public ridicule after Nana Aba shared the clip of what transpired in the studios of GHOne TV on Twitter.

In what seems like a u-turn, Albert, who alleged that he was chased out of the premises of the station and also called a thief, is now a staff of GHOne TV under Nana Aba Anamoah, who earlier humiliated him for his actions on Twitter.



Reacting to the news, Ola Michaels questioned their credibility



after a co-judge of 'The Next TV Star', Bridget Otoo claim that Albert "wasn't even good."



"So after all the razzmatazz and the slanging match, the savage commentator, the cruel cyberbully, has been employed by GhOne? Like seriously? Ah well, winning them with love like I said. I heard Bridget Otoo on Good evening Ghana, last night, saying the guy wasn't even good. His delivery was poor et al? Hmmm," Ola wrote in a post sighted by GhanaWeb on Facebook.







Nana Aba, during Albert's audition, said that he wouldn't even spell "I am" correctly but had the courage to spew nonsense online.

"…when you, you write this; hey Serwaa, we know what you’ve been up to in this country. What do you know? you sit on Twitter utter nonsense about people, you said horrible things about me, Bridget, Serwaa, Lydia and other people on Twitter. I'm here, say it to my face,” Nana Aba said to Albert.



Albert on Monday announced that he had lost his job as a writer for news portal, GhBase, this his former boss, Chris Handler explained was due to his 'low productivity' at work.



