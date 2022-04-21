0
Menu
Entertainment

Why husband of late singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu is yet to be arraigned in court - IGP

Peter Nwachukwu And Osinachi Nwachukwu1 Late Nigerian singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu and husband, Peter

Thu, 21 Apr 2022 Source: gistmania.com

IGP Usman Alkali Baba, the Inspector-General of Police has revealed why they are yet to arraign gospel singer, Osinachi’s husband, Peter Nwachukwu to court amid accusations fingering him in the death of his wife.

He revealed this on Wednesday after hosting the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Kedem Tallen, OFR, in his office at the Louis Edet House, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

According to him, the command has approached the National Hospital, Abuja, for post-mortem examinations on Osinachi’s corpse to ascertain the cause of death.

The Police IGP added that if the post-mortem examination results establish that he is responsible for her death, Peter Nwachukwu will be charged to court.

Reacting to the death of Osinachi whose demise triggered a public outcry, the IGP noted that the untimely death is heart-breaking, particularly as information from sources close to the family and independent witnesses fingered her husband, Peter Nwachukwu, as being responsible for her death.

He stated that the FCT Command of the Nigeria Police Force, in whose jurisdiction the incident occurred, arrested the deceased’s husband at about 5pm on Sunday 10th April 2022 at their residence in Lugbe, Abuja.

The suspect is currently in detention at the FCT Police Command even as investigations are still ongoing.

The IGP also reiterated his commitment to ensure that cases of domestic violence, sexual and gender-based violence, rape, and other social vices are accorded utmost attention.

He promised to bring perpetrators to justice according to the provisions of extant laws.

Source: gistmania.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ghanaian woman in the U.S. killed
We consulted maame water spirit - Starlet 95 captain
We make Gh¢30,000 each monthly - Twins
My father in-law called me 'Gonzales' - Eastwood Anaba
Bukom Banku marks return to boxing with TKO win at Kwahu
Parliament petitioned to impeach Akufo-Addo
Kofi Jumah’s son marries Akufo-Addo's daughter in private ceremony at Jubilee House
Asiedu Nketia, Ofosu-Ampofo should be blamed for Gyakye Quayson’s woes – Allotey Jacobs
'Babies with sharp teeth' label: Rawlings didn't mention any names - Ablakwa
I haven't been fair to Eddie Nketiah - Arsenal coach Arteta in shocking admission