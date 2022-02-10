Why introduce E-Levy in hard times? - Joselyn Dumas questions govt

Actress Joselyn Dumas

Actress Joselyn Dumas is the latest to kick against the implementation of the E-levy proposed by the government.



The actress believes that it is wrong timing to introduce new taxes especially when a majority of Ghanaians are experiencing hardship coupled with price hikes.



It is therefore insensitive to tax citizens when the government can not provide proof of existing taxes being put to good use.

In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, the actress demanded the accountability of state funds from the government.



"We’re being taxed for so many things utility bills, goods & services, company operations (GRA) etc… So where does the money go? Yet we owe. Then #ELevy? … in such obviously hard times?" she quizzed.



In a separate tweet that has generated tons of reactions from Twitter users who are also against the E-Levy, they commended Joselyn Dumas for speaking truth to power.



She added: "Hmmm Heh! Ghana we’re soo blessed in soo many ways, just soo many ways, if resources, taxes, tariffs etc are genuinely streamlined, we’d be wayyyy developed. Soo blessed, yet nothing to show for it. May God help us."



The award-winning actress noted that although she might be tagged as partisan she didn't care.

Her focus was to ensure that leaders who have been entrusted with positions perform their mandate and put taxes to good use.



"Yes and it’s not about being partisan at all. For me, it’s just voicing out concerns on the subject matter. That’s all," Joselyn on February 10 tweeted.



Several Ghanaian celebrities including John Dumelo, Lydia Forson, Christiana Awuni, Rex Omar, and DKB have called out the government over the new proposed tax.



