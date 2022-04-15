Why late Nigerian singer Osinachi's autopsy has delayed

Late Nigerian gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu

The autopsy scheduled to have been performed on late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, to ascertain the cause of her death has reportedly failed to take place due to the absence of some family members.

According to sources, preliminary processes for the autopsy, however, kick-started on Thursday, April 13, 2022, at the hospital pending the arrival of the required family members.



When contacted, FCT Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Josephine Adah, confirmed that the autopsy is a key necessity because it forms a part of investigations.

“You know there have been speculations about her death. Since her husband is insisting that she died due to an illness and there are other speculations, the autopsy will clear the air. The autopsy did not hold because every party that was to be represented was not here. That is why the specialists could not do it," she explained.



It can be recalled that 42-year-old Osinachi died on Friday, last week at the National Hospital.