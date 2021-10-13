Why many girls are single, lonely – Singer, Oxlade

Nigerian Singer, Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, popularly known as Oxlade

Nigerian Singer, Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, popularly known as Oxlade has dropped his opinion on why many girls are single and lonely.

The singer made this known in a post via his Instagram story on Tuesday.



He noted that a lot of girls are lonely and single because they over standardized themselves.



According to him, they shove every single guy away while aiming for a perfect man that doesn’t even exist.



“A lot of boujee girls are single, lonely, and still waiting for that dream man.

“They shove every guy away while aiming for what doesn’t even exist.



“Now they are all alone because they over standardized themselves.



“All they know how to do is fake small girl with a big God happiness on a regular,” he wrote.