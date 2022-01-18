Why must I cry more than the bereaved? – A Plus speaks on Shatta Wale-Burna Boy feud

Shatta Wale and Burna Boy were involved in a social media brawl

A Plus shares ‘two-cents’ on Burna Boy and Shatta Wale’s feud

Kevin Taylor descends on the Ghanaian showbiz industry



Shatta Wale and Burna Boy dirty themselves on social media



Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, has established that he finds it totally unnecessary to declare his stance on the social media fight that erupted between Shatta Wale and Burna Boy recently.



A Plus believes that there’s no need to speak against Burna Boy’s threats to Shatta Wale if the dancehall artiste hasn’t deemed it necessary to alert the police over such threats.



His comments were in reaction to Kevin Taylor’s attacks thrown at Ghanaian entertainment pundits for failing to defend Ghanaian artistes during Shatta Wale's feud with Burna Boy.



“For Burna Boy to make a statement that he can make life difficult for Shatta Wale and nobody had an issue with it shows that those people sitting on TV are all crazy. I mean UTV and that entertainment nonsense they do led by Nana Ama McBrown, I respect her a lot but she doesn’t even know what she’s doing there. Those boys sitting at GHOne and those people calling themselves entertainment pundits are the foolish ones destroying the entertainment industry,” Taylor earlier stated.

But in response, A Plus in a lengthy social media post wrote;



“Has Shatta himself reported to the police that a Nigerian has threatened to kill him and therefore the police must arrest him on arrival in Ghana or prevent him from entering our country? If the answer is no, then he doesn’t feel threatened. So why must I cry more than the bereaved? One must be tactful in such situations.



“If you just dive into the fight head first, wo bɛ yɛ third person. Before you say jack, Shatta and the person who threatened to kill him are at the beach having fun. It has happened many times. You remember the story of the boy who cried wolf right? He stated.



