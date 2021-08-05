Why must it always be about doom? – Lydia Forson reacts to Akuapem Poloo ‘rape’ prophecy

• Lydia Forson has bemoaned why most Ghanaian prophets are fond of predicting doom

• Her comments are in reaction to Eagle Prophet’s revelations that Akuapem Poloo will be gang-raped



•Eagle Prophet on August 4, 2021, prophesied that Akuapem Poloo will be gang-raped by 12 men



Popular actress Lydia Forson has shared her opinion on Eagle prophet’s ‘sad’ revelation concerning Akuapem Poloo.



The outspoken actress has wondered why most prophecies that are being churned out by men of God in this country are mostly ‘doom related'.



One can recall that General Overseer of God’s Crown Chapel, Rev. Reindolph Oduro Gyebi popularly known as the ‘Eagle Prophet revealed in a prophecy that Akuapem Poloo will be raped by a gang of men.

"We have to pray for Akuapem Poloo. I have seen her dead in pool blood, they are people planning to rape her. They will rape her and she will die, there are a group of people, they are more than 12 guys, they will rape her and kill her, she was in a pool of blood," He detailed.



Scores of individuals on social media including Akuapem Poloo herself have reacted to the prophecy.



Poloo posted a video of herself on social media thanking the Eagle prophet for revealing the prophecy.



But joining in the discussion, Lydia Forson angrily commented under a post in which Eagle Prophet was seen predicting Akuapem Poloo’s rape;



“I mean what is this? It’s always some prophecy about doom. Why?,” she wrote









