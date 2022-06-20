Why my marriage has stood the test of time – Piesie Esther

Piesie Esther grateful to God for successful marriage

The beautiful union between Piesie Esther and Enoch Asiedu which was sealed in May 2010 at the Church of Pentecost, Santa Maria, continues to grow stronger despite the disagreements and storms that have hit the over a decade marriage.



Piesie Esther is not looking forward to adding to the tall list of gospel musicians whose marriages have hit the rock. While she acknowledged God in her interview with Delay for being the pillar of her marriage, the singer shared reasons for the longevity of her marriage.



“I’d say God has been merciful to me. I roam with my husband, he’s with me most of the time. He is a procurement officer but wherever I go, I prefer he goes with me. I like it that way. We quarrel but we are always guided, we don’t blow it out of proportion,” Piesie Esther remarked in the Twi language.

In what appeared to be a piece of advice to colleagues, the musician said it was imperative for couples to value their partners instead of being swayed by fame and wealth.



“You will meet different kinds of people, prominent and wealthy, each day. So, if you are not careful, you will be boastful and demean your husband based on the reception you get out there. You may think your husband is not worth it and perhaps needs not to be tolerated, obeyed and respected,” she mentioned.



She recalled how she met her husband as she debunked assertions that Apae Live of Great Light Worship Centre introduced her to the husband. According to Piesie Esther, her uncle rather introduced her to Enoch Asiedu when she paid a visit to the relative at church.



“I met my husband at the Pentecost Church, Santa Maria. I went to visit my uncle at Santa Maria where my husband fellowshipped. My uncle introduced me to him. That was how we connected,” she recounted.





Piesie Esther’s wedding attracted high-profile personalities including then-Vice President John Dramani Mahama, and colleague gospel musicians such as Grace Ashy, Ohemaa Mercy, Kwaku Gyasi, Gifty Osei (Empress Gifty), Lady Prempeh, Noble Nketsia, Kofi Agyekum, Willie and Mike, Mavis of Mentor fame, Florence Obinim and Ceci Twum, Flex Newspaper reported.



In his remarks, Mr. Mahama said: “Opiesie Esther you are seeing here has been a very good friend of mine for some time. I got to know her when I was a running mate in the last general elections. In fact, her song 'Mentease' encouraged me, so I decided to use the song on my campaign platforms. We were interacting constantly on the lyrics in the song until the NDC was finally pronounced victors in the elections”.



“I invited her to join me thank God during the thanksgiving service at the Assemblies of God Church where I worship and she did. For the few years that I got to know her, Opiesie is very humble, so, my wife and I took her as our daughter since then.”