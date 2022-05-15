Why my marriage to Don Jazzy crashed – Ex-wife

Nigerian record producer Don Jazzy and Ex-wife, Michelle Jackson

Don Jazzy's ex-wife, Michelle Jackson during an interview with Naija FM discussed what led to the failure of their marriage.

Michelle made it known that she and the Mavin Records boss dated for a year before they got married only for them to stay married for just two years.



Michelle further disclosed that she and Don Jazzy did not have a child together as she talked about her ex-hubby's passion for music.



"Don Jazzy is music I said to him many times He is not just got talented, he's got special gift. He needed to be himself and go and do his music we were very young as well. If I was in the same situation now it might be very different."



On what caused their marriage to crash, Michelle said she married Don Jazzy a week after her 22nd birthday and they both needed to pursue their music careers:

"We were both pursuing our music careers at the same time and he got discovered by JJC Skill and he took him out. He was very into the music and it kinda got in the way."



Watch the interview below:



