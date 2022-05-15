0
Menu
Entertainment

Why my marriage to Don Jazzy crashed – Ex-wife

Don Jazzy And Exwife.png Nigerian record producer Don Jazzy and Ex-wife, Michelle Jackson

Sun, 15 May 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Don Jazzy's ex-wife, Michelle Jackson during an interview with Naija FM discussed what led to the failure of their marriage.

Michelle made it known that she and the Mavin Records boss dated for a year before they got married only for them to stay married for just two years.

Michelle further disclosed that she and Don Jazzy did not have a child together as she talked about her ex-hubby's passion for music.

"Don Jazzy is music I said to him many times He is not just got talented, he's got special gift. He needed to be himself and go and do his music we were very young as well. If I was in the same situation now it might be very different."

On what caused their marriage to crash, Michelle said she married Don Jazzy a week after her 22nd birthday and they both needed to pursue their music careers:

"We were both pursuing our music careers at the same time and he got discovered by JJC Skill and he took him out. He was very into the music and it kinda got in the way."

Watch the interview below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja)

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
'This economy is a mess, we are sinking in debt' - Kofi Bentil
It is absurd, ridiculous to increase tariffs by 148%, 334% - Kofi Kapito
I’ve earned the bragging right, I’m a senior presenter – Delay shades ‘small girl’
Abena Korkor will one day strip naked in front of the president – Bulldog
Four factors that could determine NDC chairmanship race
Kotoko is not ready to play in Africa for 4 Years - Nana Kwame Dankwah
See the young Nana Akufo-Addo preparing for a boxing bout
Aflao Customs officer loses life while escorting intercepted goods
Akufo-Addo has ‘endorsed’ Alan Kyerematen – Hopeson Adorye
10 pros, cons of choosing Dr. Kwabena Duffuor to lead the NDC in 2024