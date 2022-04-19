Why recent Ghanaian highlife music isn't the same as in the old days - Akwaboah

Ghanaian Musician, Akwaboah

Ghanaian songwriter and producer, Akwaboah Jnr has explained why Ghanaian Highlife music these days do not sound like that of the past.

Stating his reasons, the 'Obia' hitmaker said it takes one who has either a live band experience or a musician that is well-versed in the core highlife rhythms to do so.



“Not all of us can play Amponsah or Kwao or Sakyi highlife because I have played in a band that’s why I know all these things,” he told Amansan Krakye.



“What is happening is that you have to take something which exists already and make it your own,” he continued.

The popular singer who is the son of the legendary musician, Kwadwo Akwaboah, however, advised current crop of Highlife musicians to tow their own lane.



“That’s why when you listen to my songs they’re all Highlife but it doesn’t go like the normal Amponsah type,” he added on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM.



“But then the Highlife which we know from its roots doesn’t change and that’s what we have in Ghana,” he added.