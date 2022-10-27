Why sack Ofori-Atta and leave ‘incompetent’ Akufo-Addo – Blakk Rasta booms

Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister and President Akufo-Addo (right)

Radio presenter Blakk Rasta has waded into recent calls for the sacking of Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta by a bloc of ruling party lawmakers.

In his view, there was no point going after Ofori-Atta alone especially when the man who appointed him stresses his continuous belief in his competence.



Speaking on the October 25, 2022 edition of his show on Accra-based 3FM, the ardent government critic said Ghanaians had allowed Akufo-Addo too much leverage to be toying with governance.



“This is a very democratic country that has sat back to look at this president play with this country. I am most excited that this president has proven to the whole world that he is most incompetent, he is too old to be president and his faculties stopped working several years back, the best he could have done to us was to retire.”



He continued that whiles the group of 80 New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament want, “want the Finance Minister to leave, may I extend it to the president himself? Why do you sack a man who believes and still believes that the Finance Minister is the best?



“Why do you sack the Finance Minister and leave the man who believes in him. To send Ofori-Atta home … and leave this sleeping president to continue sleeping and playing the Don Quixote,” he quizzed.

Blakk Rasta is asking why we are keen on sacking the finance Minister and leaving the man who believes in him to stay in office. #UrbanBlend pic.twitter.com/FXfyPKeppL — Urban Lifestyle Radio???? (@3fm927) October 25, 2022

The group said it will not do business with government nor support the 2023 Budget if the president fails to heed their call to remove Ofori-Atta and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.According to them, the move follows previous concerns sent to the government that have not yielded any positive results."We have had occasions to defend allegations of conflicts of interest, lack of confidence, and trust against the leadership of the Finance Ministry.

“The recent development within the economy is of major concern to our caucus and our constituents. We have made our grave concern to our president through the parliamentary leadership and the leadership of the party without and positive response,” Andy Appiah Kubi said.



The MPs believe the move will change the current economic situation in the country.



“We are by this medium communicating our strong desire that the president changes the Minister of Finance and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry without further delay in order to restore hope into the finance sector and reverse the downward trend in the growth of the economy,” he added.



