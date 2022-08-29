Why social media users think Sandra Ankobiah's alleged body enhancement is botched

Actress and lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah, has been flaunting her new body in bodycon dresses that hug her body tightly, putting her curves and huge backside on display.

Anytime Sandra makes a public appearance, bloggers usually focus their cameras on her 'enhanced' body, which many netizens claim she obtained by going under the knife.



Although this stylish celebrity has never refuted or accepted rumours of enhancing her body, Sandra's throwback photos show a vast difference in her body. She appears curvier with bigger butts.



However, a section of netizens have raised concerns about the imbalance in her butt and legs. According to comments under her recent video, her surgery was botched.



A Facebook user, boyceshell55, expressed his concern over the actress's new look. "She looked ok til we got the back view. Something was wrong behind there."



Another, Pojoba Viniga, commented, "The old shape is better off."

Sandra Ankobiah's body has also attracted some positive comments from fans who simply can't get enough of her.



According to them, she is living her best life.



