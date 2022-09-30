Why some Ghanaian women can't ask for sex from their partners

Women have been admonished to initiate sex. A file photo of a couple

There have been calls for women to open up about issues involving sex, especially what works for them when it comes to bedmatics.

Many have wondered why a section of African women fails to boldly ask for sexual intercourse or pleasure from their male partners.



Why do most women including Ghanaians shy away from conversations about sex?



Elliot Nuertey, a multimedia journalist believes that the issue is more of a "cultural thing" adding that women whom he described as modern are the ones who are able to call for sex.



Speaking on GhanaWeb TV's Moans & Cuddles with Paula Amma Broni, he explained that some men also find it difficult to initiate sex due to their socialization.



On a regular day, the typical 'traditional' woman will want her man to move to her.

"It is a cultural thing, they are shy to talk about sex meanwhile everyone knows about sex. If I ask for sex from my boyfriend, how is he going to see me? To be honest, a lot of guys also find it difficult asking for sex...probably you can lead the person on but to ask for it, I feel it's very weird. It is not just a lady-thing but both sexes.



"The modern lady is able to do it...I will describe a modern lady as someone who has been exposed to a higher level of education, a bad b*tch type. She knows that at this age and time there is something called equality...they believe in the idea that what a man can do, a woman can also do and so she can also suggest sex. If you look at the traditional woman, that person will find it difficult to ask for sex or talk about sex," he told GhanaWeb.



Also, Stella Sogli, a young Ghanaian journalist, spelt out ways women can drop hints when they want to initiate a sexual act. She, however, empowered them to call the shot as a sign of confidence.



"Some people don't like very explicit conversations. They want to flirt in different ways...there are hints that people drop. There are stickers so you can drop some. You should know things that turn your partner on...if you want it, let the person know instead of dropping hints. What if I don't get it? What if I had a bad day at work, they can't even read the signs? My point is, communicate! Look at the person and see if it is the time to strike," Stella admonished women.



Watch Moans & Cuddles below:









OPD/BB