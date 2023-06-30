0
Why speculations were rife I’ve parted ways with Camidoh – George Britton

George Britton AND CAMIDOH.jpeg George Britton and his artiste, Camidoh

Fri, 30 Jun 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Talent manager, George M. Britton has explained why information was circulating that he has parted ways with his artiste, Camidoh.

Throwing more light on the issue, the media maven told Amansan Krakye in an interview that there’s no iota of truth that he almost quit working with Camidoh.

“We never stopped working together but the reason why information was rife that we’re no more is that first I used to walk with Camidoh almost everywhere,” he said on Property FM.

“But he’s growing in the music scene and I’m also growing so it’s not always the case that we should be walking together everywhere,” he as MyNewsGh.com sighted.

“When he started because I’m much more known than him so I had to use my face to connect him but now he’s equally known so I don’t go on some of the rounds with him.

“Nowadays if I’m not there he has to move with his road manager or he’s P.A and so a lot of people concluded that because they don’t see us walking everywhere together we’ve stopped working,” he explained.

