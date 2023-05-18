Why ‘sugar daddies’ are important to society – Actor explains

Controversial media personality and actor, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu, has stated that the trend of older married men opting for young mistresses is very essential to the economy.

He said 'sugar daddies' make businesses flourish and this occurs because they often spend a lot of money on all sorts of items in the quest to fund the rich lifestyle of their young mistresses.



Nedu opined that many luxury businesses are thriving because of 'sugar daddies'.



He said lots of young ladies want flashy lifestyles, and these sugar daddies are the ones bankrolling their dream lifestyles.



He made these statements in the recent episode of The Honest Bunch audiovisual podcast co-hosted by him.

“Every girl wants a ‘baby girl’ lifestyle. We must give shoutouts to a lot of sugar daddies. God bless every sugar daddy out there. Sugar daddy is an industry on its own. A lot of sugar daddies, they make the world go round. Sugar daddies are the reasons why some resorts have customers.”



