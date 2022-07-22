Why the rush? – Kafui Dey asks Ursula

Kafui Dey

Citizens, residents urged to register their SIM cards

Ace television personality, Kafui Dey is bemused over the inflexible decision to have a deadline for SIM card re-registration when many people do not have their Ghana Cards – the only proof of identity needed for a successful registration.



In a tweet, Thursday, July 21, 2022, the celebrated broadcaster who works with the nation’s television channel, GTV, suggested that it would be imperative to ensure that citizens receive their Ghana Cards and register accordingly instead of trumpeting the deadline for the exercise.



“Why is there a deadline for the SIM Card Re-registration exercises when it is clear that a lot of people still do not have their Ghana Cards? There are reports also that the district offices of the NIA aren’t as functional as they are supposed to be also. Why the rush?” his tweet sighted by GhanaWeb read.

The SIM card registration is scheduled to end on July 31, 2022. The exercise which began on October 1, 2021, was originally scheduled to end on March 31, 2022. It was, however, extended to July 31, 2022, because many were yet to receive their Ghana Cards.



Although the narrative has not changed, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the Minister for Communications and Digitalization, has without mincing words stated that the deadline will not be extended for a second time.



She suggested that many people became reluctant to register their SIM when the deadline was extended.



"Mr. Speaker, as soon as the deadline was extended everybody went back and sleep, hoping that the time will be extended again. I stand before this august house to assure the entire country that no time will be extended,” the government appointee said on the floor of Parliament.



She has encouraged those who don't have the Ghana Card yet to take steps to acquire same, to enable them register their SIM cards.

A number of reasons have been given for the decision to have people register their SIM cards including the quest to develop and build a SIM database with integrity, boosting confidence and security for the use of services dependent on the communications network; curb fraudulent and criminal activities; secure SIM card based transactions; help determine at every point in time the accurate number of valid and accurate SIMs on the networks; enable operators to build better demographics of their customer base and help them develop products and services to suit the various groupings.

“On the economic front, the SIM Registration will enhance economic growth and gradually formalise the informal sector as people will now be able to access E-Government services and other private e-services. In addition, the SIM Registration will also support financial inclusion across the vulnerable sectors,” the National Communications Authority has said.







