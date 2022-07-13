Why these are top controversial songs by AB Crentsil

AB Crentsil

The late legendary Ghanaian Highlife singer, Alfred Benjamin Crentsil, popularly known as AB Crentsil, prior to his death was known for his exciting performances and his ability to produce very controversial songs.



AB Crentsil did not shy away from this truth. In an interview on the United Showbiz show, the iconic singer who described himself as the Shatta Wale of his era noted that he strategically recorded controversial songs to push his craft.

Today, GhanaWeb explores the most controversial songs by AB Crentsil and why they are controversial.



‘Moses’



AB Crentsil released his hit single ‘Moses’ in the year 2000. According to the legendary singer, he made the song upon a request from the late Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings.



The song, arguably the most controversial in its released year, contains suggestive lyrics that draw an analogy from the biblical exodus of Moses and the Jews from Egypt to Canaan through the red sea.

Overtly, the song may appear as a harmless motivational song but a critical listen to the masterpiece would reveal that the song is simply about sexual intercourse and activities that precedes sex.



Due to the nature of the song, the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) refused to play it at the time.



Although some persons have expressed love for the song and acknowledged the lyrical prowess of the legendary singer, two decades later, AB Crentsil said recording that song was the biggest mistake in his life.



“There is a proverb that once in a man’s life, man causes a blunder and I think this is one big mistake I made,” A. B. Crentsil said.

He added that “I regret so much and if it was possible, I will retrieve all the CDs and cassettes of that song.”



‘Atia’



‘Atia’ was released late 2002. The song was simply about an immigrant from the Northern part of Ghana. Named Atia, the man migrated to the south for greener pastures.



However, Atia was not able to secure any profitable job and took to alcoholism. He eventually fell sick and died.

Although this song spoke about the reality on the grounds then, natives of the Northern region took offense. According to them, the song was simply a mockery of their struggles and a dent in their dignity.



AB Crentsil in countless media interviews recounted how he narrowly escaped a mob attack when he performed in the northern region because of the song.







