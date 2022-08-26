0
Menu
Entertainment

Why tour other places when Ghana has beautiful tourist sites – Miss Teen Tourism

Calista 696x493.png Winner of the 2022 Miss Teen Tourism, Calista Amoateng

Fri, 26 Aug 2022 Source: angelonline.com.gh

Winner of the 2022 Miss Teen Tourism, Calista Amoateng, is entreating Ghanaians to patronise domestic tourism to boost the sector’s development.

She was perplexed that some persons would rather tour tourist destinations such as Dubai without visiting the numerous tourist sites in the country.

The multi-talented teenager in a bid to woo Ghanaians and other tourists mentioned some of the beautiful tourist sites Ghana can boast of such as Kakum and Mole National Parks, Aburi Botanical Gardens, Boti Falls, Larabanga Mosque, and Nkrumah Mausoleum among others.

“Usually when you want to go for tourism, you hear children and even adults say let’s go to Germany, let’s go to Dubai, Let’s go to America. Why would you want to go to all those places when you have all these beautiful tourist sites here in Ghana?

“We have Shai Hills, Wli Falls, Kakum National Park, Cape Coast Castle, Elmina Castle …we have all these places but you wanna take the money and go outside. It doesn’t make sense,” she said in an interview on Angel FM’s Y’adwuma Nie with DJ Ohemaa Woyeje.

She however admitted that the tourism sector in the country is not the best and can do better than its current state.

“… It is good but I believe it can be way better”, she said while calling on players in the tourism sector to do their best for the industry to reach its full potential.

Source: angelonline.com.gh
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Fire officer caught on CCTV shoplifting
Profile of Inusah Fuseini’s ‘embattled’ son
Major projects Akufo-Addo promised that may not come to pass
Hopeson Adorye jabs Atta Akyea over Bawumia
Inusah Fuseini's son breaks silence after US fraud allegations
Eurobond issuances: SAS management debunks Adom-Otchere’s claim
Stella Aba Seal slams 'disrespectful' Obaapa Christy
Inusah Fuseini's son convicted by US Court for money laundering, fraud
Odike's bite of the bitter truth only reserved for the Asantehene
NSMQ star Francisca recounts encounter with ‘earth angels’