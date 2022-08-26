Why tour other places when Ghana has beautiful tourist sites – Miss Teen Tourism

Winner of the 2022 Miss Teen Tourism, Calista Amoateng

Winner of the 2022 Miss Teen Tourism, Calista Amoateng, is entreating Ghanaians to patronise domestic tourism to boost the sector’s development.

She was perplexed that some persons would rather tour tourist destinations such as Dubai without visiting the numerous tourist sites in the country.



The multi-talented teenager in a bid to woo Ghanaians and other tourists mentioned some of the beautiful tourist sites Ghana can boast of such as Kakum and Mole National Parks, Aburi Botanical Gardens, Boti Falls, Larabanga Mosque, and Nkrumah Mausoleum among others.



“Usually when you want to go for tourism, you hear children and even adults say let’s go to Germany, let’s go to Dubai, Let’s go to America. Why would you want to go to all those places when you have all these beautiful tourist sites here in Ghana?

“We have Shai Hills, Wli Falls, Kakum National Park, Cape Coast Castle, Elmina Castle …we have all these places but you wanna take the money and go outside. It doesn’t make sense,” she said in an interview on Angel FM’s Y’adwuma Nie with DJ Ohemaa Woyeje.



She however admitted that the tourism sector in the country is not the best and can do better than its current state.



“… It is good but I believe it can be way better”, she said while calling on players in the tourism sector to do their best for the industry to reach its full potential.