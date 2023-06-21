0
Why travelling abroad is seen as one of God’s blessings – Selina Boateng explains

Selina Boateng 89 Ghanaian gospel singer, Selina Boateng

Wed, 21 Jun 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Gospel musician, Selina Boateng, has explained why travelling abroad is regarded as one of the divine blessings from God to Africans, especially Ghanaians.

The multiple award-winning singers said the tedious nature of travelling abroad is one of the considerations during an interview on Property FM in Cape Coast.

She disclosed to Amansan Krakye sighted by MyNewsGh.com, that anything that a person suffers to gain is seen as God's blessings.

She explained, “We don’t live abroad, we’re here in Ghana and it’s not easy to get access or visa to travel abroad that’s why some of us think that travelling abroad is God’s blessing.

“Whatever thing that you struggle very hard to get in life is a blessing from God because before you travel abroad the process that you go through and the manner you use in travelling is so difficult.

“That’s what has made a lot of people feel or has made them come to the realization that one of the blessings of God to an African like us Ghanaians is to travel abroad,” she opined

