0
Menu
Entertainment

Why women shouldn’t be angry if men cheat – Actress

Black Woman Hugging Her Knees Couple File photo of a worried lady

Sun, 21 May 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nollywood actress, Bella Ebinum, has asserted that it is the nature of men to cheat.

She has for that matter, urged women not to be angry or jealous when their spouses cheat on them with other women.

In a viral video, which was first shared on her social media page, Bella said in the 'olden days', men still keep concubines despite having multiple wives.

The thespian said, “This video is for women. I don’t know why you get angry and jealous when your husband carry women. The truth is, it’s in their nature to cheat. Men must cheat because they have to release and if they depend on you, you can’t give them everything.

“That is why in those days, our fathers get married to three wives even with concubines because they have to release. A woman can stay more than one year without having sex but a man cannot stay more than one year without having sex. He will have prostate cancer.”

Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9jamedia)

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Effah Dartey slams former Chief Justice
Anas steps down from testifying against Kwesi Nyantakyi
NPP Primaries: Nyaho-Tamakloe ‘disqualifies’ Alan Kyerematen
Organize a send-off for Ken Ofori-Atta - Dr. Otchere-Ankrah to president
NPP MP takes swipe at Alan
Akufo-Addo visits Ghanaian troops on peacekeeping operations
Sam George dares Tema High Court judge
Barker-Vormawor reacts to man remanded for insulting Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong accuses Annoh Dompreh of sabotaging his campaign
Meet the two Kumawu independent by-election candidates with the same name