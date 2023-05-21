Why women shouldn’t be angry if men cheat – Actress

File photo of a worried lady

Nollywood actress, Bella Ebinum, has asserted that it is the nature of men to cheat.

She has for that matter, urged women not to be angry or jealous when their spouses cheat on them with other women.



In a viral video, which was first shared on her social media page, Bella said in the 'olden days', men still keep concubines despite having multiple wives.



The thespian said, “This video is for women. I don’t know why you get angry and jealous when your husband carry women. The truth is, it’s in their nature to cheat. Men must cheat because they have to release and if they depend on you, you can’t give them everything.

“That is why in those days, our fathers get married to three wives even with concubines because they have to release. A woman can stay more than one year without having sex but a man cannot stay more than one year without having sex. He will have prostate cancer.”



