'Wife material' women end up in churches praying for husbands - Efia Odo

Efia Odo judged for her style of dressing
Efia says clothed women end up praying for husbands
Efia Odo throws a question to critics
Actress Efia Odo has hit back at critics who assume that women who show too much skin cannot find a man willing to settle them as wives.
According to Efia, she has been called out on several occasions for posing in semi-naked outfits on her socials, with many arguing that she will never find a husband due to her lifestyle and choice of clothes.
In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Efia noted that the women who are classified as 'wife materials' by the societies just because they appear 'fully covered' end up in churches praying for husbands.
Born Andrea Owusu, the actress believes that being fully covered does not guarantee women a husband.
She wrote: "People think I haven't been able to settle down because I'm always "naked" on social media. So then why do fully clothed women go to church looking for husbands?"