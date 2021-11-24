'Wife material' women end up in churches praying for husbands - Efia Odo

Actress Efia Odo

Efia Odo judged for her style of dressing

Efia says clothed women end up praying for husbands



Efia Odo throws a question to critics



Actress Efia Odo has hit back at critics who assume that women who show too much skin cannot find a man willing to settle them as wives.



According to Efia, she has been called out on several occasions for posing in semi-naked outfits on her socials, with many arguing that she will never find a husband due to her lifestyle and choice of clothes.