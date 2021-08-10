Wife of Rev. Obofo announces new stool name

Wife of Rev Obofour, Ciara Antwi (Naa Adukwei Shikakye)

• The wife of Rev Obofo, Ciara Antwi has assumed her role as queen-mother

• She is now known as Naa Adukwei Shikakye



• Her husband is now the Chief of Asante’s in the Sempe traditional area



The wife of Pastor Kwaku Agyei Antwi, popularly known as Rev. Obofour, Queen Ciara Antwi has announced her new traditional stool name.



The news follows the enstoolment of her husband as Nii Adotey Gyata I, Chief of Asante’s in the Sempe traditional area.

The wife of the Founder of Anointed Palace Chapel, as tradition demands, will now be addressed as Naa Adukwei Shikakye. Queen Ciara has pledged to support her husband during his reign.



In a post sighted by GhanaWeb, she wrote: "Only a KING can attract a QUEEN. And only a QUEEN can keep a KING focused. Over the weekend my husband and I was enstooled in the Ga Traditional Area. My Husband is now Nii Adotey Gyata the first, Chief of Asante’s in the Sempe traditional area. Would be performing my Queenly duties as Naa Adukwei Shikaky3 the first. Love."



Rev Obofo, at his swearing-in ceremony, promised to perform his roles as Chief of Asante’s in the Sempe traditional area.



“I Nii Adotei Gyata the first, as from today, I will respond to your call whether raining or shine, day or night. If without ill health I decline your call, may God take away my life,” he said.