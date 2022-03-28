1
Will Smith apologises after smacking Chris Rock at Oscars

Will Smith Crying Will Smith cries while giving his acceptance speech

Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Will Smith wins best actor Oscar for King Richard

Will Smith slaps and swears at Chris Rock on stage

Will Smith blames love for making him do crazy things

The best actor winner for the 2022 Oscars Awards, Will Smith, has apologised in his acceptance speech for hitting Chris Rock, for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaven head.

While accepting the Oscar for his role as Richard Williams, who played the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, in King Richard, Smith apologised to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and his fellow nominees but not to Rock.

“Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family," a tearful Smith said and continued: 'Love will make you do crazy things," adding: "I hope the academy invites me back,” sobbing Will Smith said.

After Chris Rock’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss at the 2022 Oscars landed him a slap from Will Smith, the actress's appearance has been a hot topic.

Many social media who didn't have an idea about the actress's hair loss have had to go back to research or follow interviews where she has had to talk about her going bald.

Jada had disclosed she was suffering from alopecia and how it has deeply affected her life.

Alopecia is when a person loses their hair suddenly with one or more circular bald patches that may overlap.

Alopecia areata occurs when the immune system attacks hair follicles and may be brought on by severe stress.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
