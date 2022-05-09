Will Smith is seeking therapy after Oscars incident - Reports

Will Smith weeping on stage after slapping Chris Rock during the 2022 edition of Oscars

Source: millenniumpost

Will Smith has sought help after slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

Smith, 53, 'has been going to therapy after the Oscars incident,' a source told Entertainment Tonight.



The actor made international headlines for his outburst toward the 57-year-old comedian at the March 27 event at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California.



But his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, returned with the fifth season of her popular talk show 'Red Table Talk' where she mentioned that the family has been focusing on 'deep healing'.



Chris Rock, on the other hand, after making his first few appearances at his comedy shows maintained that he was not going to address the incident and that he is still processing it.

Although recently Rock joked about the Oscars incident on the night of May 3 after comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked onstage at the Hollywood Bowl, Rock, who was also performing at the event, took the stage to check on Chappelle and quipped, "Was that Will Smith?"



However, Smith was recently spotted in public for the first time in India.



Smith arrived at a private airfield in Mumbai on April 23, where a horde of paparazzi awaited his arrival.