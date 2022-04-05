Will Smith mocked at 64th Grammys

A remorseful Will Smith weeping

The audience at the pre-televised ceremony for the 64th Annual Grammys had a good laugh when Levardis Robert Martyn Burton Jr. made a joke about the Oscars slap incident by Will Smith.



The American actor, television host, director, and author while hosting the Grammys premier ceremony introduced a presenter and cautioned his audience to not trespass.



"I want to warn you all that our next presenter is a comedian," Burton said. "If you know what I mean. So, I need to caution everybody: Remain in your seats and keep your hands to yourself. Alright?"

Appearing on the stage for a performance, comedian Nate Bargatze wore a helmet. He explained: “They said comedians have to wear these now at award shows during their joke parts. It doesn’t even cover your face; I think it just focuses where you would hit me.”



During the Grammy Awards ceremony which came off at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3, 2022, host Trevor Noah opened the show by poking fun at Will Smith's Oscars slap.



Looking dapper as always, the comedian said: "We're going to be dancing, we're going to be singing and we're going to be keeping our names out of people's mouths" – a statement that evoked hilarity from the audience.







About the slap

Minutes before Will Smith won the Best Actor award at the Oscars – his first Academy Award ever - he slapped comedian Chris Rock who was the presenter for the night, following a joke the latter told about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head.



"Jada I love you, 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it,” said Chris Rock.



Considering that Pinkett Smith, wife of Will Smith, has been open about her struggle with alopecia, an autoimmune disorder that leads to hair loss, a displeased Will Smith, after laughing at the joke, walked to the stage and slapped Rock.



“Wow, Will Smith just smacked the s**t out of me,” Rock reacted to the assault as Smith returned to his seat.



“Keep my wife's name out your f**king mouth,” said Smith who later rendered an apology to the Academy and his fellow nominees for the incident.

Will has since withdrawn from the Oscars Academy.







