Will Smith’s slap fetches Chris Rock more money

Chris Rock. Credit: X90045

Chris Rock to smile at a happy tour in Canada with spike in ticket purchases

Smith slaps Chris Rock at Oscars



Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for slapping him



Ticket sales for Chris Rock’s latest comedy tour in Canada have spiked since the comedian was slapped by actor Will Smith during the Oscars on March 27, 2022.



This was shared on Twitter by ticketing site TickPick in a post that read: “We sold more tickets to see Chris Rock overnight than we did in the past month combined,” on March 28, 2022.



In a report sighted by GhanaWeb on Globalnews.ca, TickPick said over 50 per cent of its sales for Chris Rock’s tour which has been on sale since February 24, 2022, shot up since his Oscars incident.

The online ticket marketplace also mentioned that TickPick has seen 88 per cent of sales for the tour come through since the Academy Awards.



The best actor winner for the 2022 Oscars Awards, Will Smith, smacked Chris Rock, for making a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaven head.



Rocks said in his skit, "Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it” but unhappy Jada seated close to her husband, Will, rolled her eyes in disbelief over Rock’s remarks.”



After Chris Rock’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's hair loss at the 2022 Oscars landed him a slap from Will Smith, the actress's appearance has been a hot topic.



Many social media users who didn't have an idea about the actress's hair loss have had to go back to research or follow interviews where she has had to talk about her going bald.

Jada in several interviews had disclosed she was suffering from alopecia and how it has deeply affected her life.



Alopecia is when a person loses their hair suddenly with one or more circular bald patches that may overlap.



