Will Smith to be hit with another major humiliation

After a tempestuous battle with his career, family and the entire world following his ordeal with Chris Rock at the Oscars, it appears another humiliating encounter awaits popular Hollywood actor, Will Smith.



Smith is likely to face further embarrassment in the wake of his Oscars slap, as the man who slept with his wife, August Alsina, is poised to sign a six-figure book deal which will detail their romance affair.



It can be recalled that sometime in 2020, Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett, 50, admitted that she had slept with R&B musician August Alsina, 29, calling it an ‘entanglement’.



In a new development, August is reportedly getting ready to sign a big-money book deal that will detail his romantic liaisons with Jada, a source has disclosed to ‘The Sun’.



Per reports, August’s story is currently at the center of a bidding war between publishers.



“August is getting ready to sign a big-money book deal which will detail his romantic liaisons with Jada. He has always maintained that Will gave him permission to sleep with Jada, something they have publicly denied. August will go into detail about his time with Jada and will also speak about how he spent time living in homes owned by Will when he was away filming. As well as speaking about their relationship at that time, August wants to open up about the aftermath of going public and how it affected him personally and his career. There are several publishers bidding for the books and August is lining up the best deal. He knows there are a lot of people fascinated by his story and is happy to tell it,” The unnamed source reported.



What August said about his relationship with Jada in 2020



Shortly after Jada Smith’s confession on live TV, August who was hurt about the fact that she labeled their relationship an ‘entanglement’ detailed in a viral interview;



“I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life. I truly and really, really deeply loved, and have a ton of love for her. I devoted myself to it, I gave my full self to it. So much so to the point that I can die right now and be ok with knowing that I truly gave myself to somebody. I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation. He gave me his blessing.”