Will Smith to face disciplinary action over Oscars slap incident

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced that Will Smith’s fate following his misconduct at the Oscars will be determined at their next meeting scheduled for April 18, 2022.



The Academy, which has currently launched a formal investigation into the case, established in a statement that it will leave no stone unturned when it convenes at its next board meeting.



“At the next board meeting on April 18, the Academy may take any disciplinary action, which may include suspension, expulsion, or other sanctions permitted by the Bylaws and Standards of Conduct. Consistent with the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, as well as California law, Mr. Smith is being provided at least 15 days’ notice of a vote regarding his violations and sanctions and the opportunity to be heard beforehand by means of a written response. Mr. Smith’s actions at the 94th Oscars were a deeply shocking, traumatic event to witness in-person and on television.

"Mr. Rock, we apologize to you for what you experienced on our stage and thank you for your resilience in that moment. We also apologize to our nominees, guests and viewers for what transpired during what should have been a celebratory event. Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated. While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently," he statement published by Today.com read.



Earlier, it was reported that a letter from the Academy's president, David Rubin, and its CEO, Dawn Hudson, were sent out to all members of the Academy to express their concerns as part of the investigations.



Per reports, most members expressed their ‘outrage’ concerning Smith’s action and how it ‘overshadowed’ the event.



Background:



The 2022 Oscars edition took a different when Will Smith smacked his colleague, Chris Rock’s face live on stage.

The assault took place when Rock took the stage to present the best documentary and joked about Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia, joining the cast of G.I. Jane 2.



After Smith marched on stage to hit the comedian for teasing Jadda’s hair loss condition, he returned to his seat next to his wife and yelled, “Keep my wife’s name out your f–king mouth!”



Many celebrities, as well as Smith’s mother Carolyn and Richard Williams, have expressed their shock over the actor’s controversial moment.



Chris Rock’s brother, Tony Rock, shared on Twitter that he did not approve of Smith’s apology and that despite everything, the two stars have not made up.



