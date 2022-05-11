Will Smith would’ve tasted beatings – Steve Harvey on Oscars slap

Host of Family Feud, Steve Harvey speaks on the Oscars brouhaha

Popular American TV presenter, Steve Harvey, has established that his colleague, Will Smith wouldn’t have been spared if he (Steve) was the one he slapped on stage.



Two months has passed since Chris Rock received a resounding slap from Will Smith during the 2022 Oscars, an act that shocked the entire world, and Steve Harvey is finally sharing his opinion.



While describing Will Smith’s reaction as a punk move, Harvey explained that the story would have been different if he were in Chris Rock’s shoes.



Steve Harvey made these statements during an event at the Georgia State University where he also established that he has lost of respect for Will.

The Family Feud host said although he is a Christian, its virtues wouldn’t have deterred him from fighting anyone that steps on his toes.



“It's no way you slapping me then turn around button your jacket and walk off that stage. I’m a Christian, but I’m really undeveloped. I don’t have high-level Christianity. On a scale of 1 to 10, I’m like a 2. That’s the level of Christianity I can work on.



You slap T.D. Jakes, he’ll turn the other cheek. You slap me? If you sit back in your seat, Jada [Will’s wife] would have to move out of the way. That’s the type of Christian I am,” he told the audience in a Fox news report.



Meanwhile, Will Smith has been banned by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences from attending the Oscars for ten years.



This was done as a disciplinary measure after the actor slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.