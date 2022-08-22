Will your father not be embarrassed you don’t know where he’s from? – Delay questions Wesley Kesse

Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay)

Twenty-nine years of being on the planet, Wesley Kesse has not been to his father’s hometown yet. In fact, the Tiktok star has no idea about the name of his father’s hometown and that is the least of his worries.

“I don’t know where my dad is from. I’ve not been there before so I don’t know. If he’s ever mentioned it, I don’t remember but I’ve not been there before,” said Wesley Kesse on The Delay Show aired on August 21, 2022, a statement that formed the basis of a question as to how his father would feel upon hearing him.



“So, if your father is watching you say you don’t know where he’s from, is it not embarrassing?” Delay asked.



Without hesitation, the avid social media user said “No, this is not news in this 21st century”.



Wesley, however, said his mother is from Pepease, the second largest town in the Kwahu East District, in the Eastern Region, while his father is from the Ashanti Region.



Born in Accra, Wesley was raised by his elder sister and grandmother because his parents were mostly in the United Kingdom and the United States of America. According to him, he stayed at Dansoman, Accra, all his life until he grew up and decided to relocate.



Wesley is a product of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) where he majored in Public Relations.

“I attended Christian Home School (primary and JSS). After that, I went to Apam Senior High School. After SHS, I went to the Ghana Institute of Journalism. After that, I did a culinary class for three months,” he said in the interview monitored by GhanaWeb.



Sharing his childhood dream, Wesley said his interest has always been in the media. Regardless, until his mother’s advice, he was reluctant to enroll in journalism school.



“Initially, I didn’t want to go to GIJ but my mother advised me to. There were a couple of media personalities I admired including Chris Attoh, Bola Ray, KKD, Delay and Berla Mundi,” he shared.











BB