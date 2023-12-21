Willie and Mike Ministries donate to Kumasi Children’s Home ahead of Xmas

Items donated to the Kumasi Children's Home

Source: Yeboah Gilbert, Contributor

Willie and Mike Ministries paid a comprehensive visit to the Kumasi Children’s Home on December 20, 2023, to make a significant donation in preparation for the holiday season.

Through the years, the duo has established themselves as one of the most well-known gospel performers in Ghana, using their music as a means of doing ministry to the people.



To speak on behalf of the group, Pastor William Owusu Asamoah, who is an ordained Man of God, indicated that they felt prompted to provide the items because they felt that it was essential to remember orphans throughout the Christmas season.



“For the children at the Children’s Home to feel like they are a part of the impending celebrations, our organization, Willie & Mike Ministries, has donated the following things on their behalf.



“We are delighted to be making this gift because we believe it is fundamental to the Christian ethic to think about others less fortunate than ourselves.

It is “our sincere wish and prayer that the people as well as other gospel performers will imitate such a charitable deed during the holiday season,” he said.



The administrator of the orphanage expressed gratitude to Willie and Mike Ministries for their generosity and assured them that the presents would be put to good use for the children who were residents at the institution.



After that, she continued by saying that the children would be able to see the presents and understand that people cared about them and that they had the opportunity to have a better life.