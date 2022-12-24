Winners of season 3 of Next Gospel Star receive cash prizes

Eli receiving his cash prize

Eli, the winner of season three of the Next Gospel Star has received a cash prize of GHC10,000 from the organizers, Ceejay Multimedia.

On Saturday, December 24, 2022, Eli was joined by Lauretta and Charlotte who are first and second runner ups respectively to receive their prizes.



For coming second, Laureta took home GHC7000 whiles Charlotte got GHC5000.



Ceejay Multimedia commended the trio for their incredible talent and hoped that they will go on to become established gospel stars.



It also expressed gratitude to its sponsors and all persons who played diverse roles in the successful organization of the competition.













