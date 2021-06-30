Winning Female Vocalist of the Year confirms 'I’m on the right path' - Abiana

Ghanaian musician, Abiana

Abiana, the current Female Vocalist of the Year at the just ended Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), has stated that winning the award is enough evidence that she is doing the right thing.

According to her, winning the award is just confirming that, “I’m on the right path in my musical journey and with this confirmation it means I have to work harder to bring out the best version of myself every time I’m on stage.”



Talking to Chelsy Sey on Y 97.9 FM’s Ryse N Shyne she said, “With or without the award, I should give out my best when I’m on stage but, this crown is big so I have to leave up to it.”



She also emphasized that, winning this award has proven to her that, she is doing the right thing and she believes there are still greater things to come.

Abiana went on to state that, “Winning this award also means I’ll have to go back to the studio to finish my album and then give you guys timeless songs that will live on your lives forever because, I just live for the music so I have to go to the studio to work hard.”



Mentioning some other female artistes she has always looked up to she said, “I look up to Efya, Becca, Alicia Keys and many others. It’s just a mixture of different great women who have been so great in my life.”