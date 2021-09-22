Winning artiste of the year has opened several doors for me - Hamilton

Diana Hamilton, Gospel musician

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Hamilton has said winning the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year has opened several doors for her.

Appearing on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, Diana Hamilton stated that winning the topmost award has opened several doors for her, which would not have been possible.



"It gives you a lot of opened doors. Doors that before this wouldn’t have happened. It gives you a lot of recognition,” she added.



The musician said she was celebrated by the gospel fraternity for winning the top award.

She disclosed on the show that she has been offered an opportunity by a furniture dealer to come to choose her choice of furniture for winning the Artiste of the Year.



She said some great people would give you access if you win the topmost award.



"To God be the glory and all those who supported us both physically, spiritually and emotionally,” Diana Hamilton said.