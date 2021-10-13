Winning awards is not the motivation behind my songs - Celestine Donkor

Gospel musician, Celestine Donkor

Ghanaian gospel musician, Celestine Donkor, has stated that winning awards isn’t the motivation behind her current hit song ‘Only You'.

At the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards(VGMAs), Celestine Donkor took home the Best Female Vocalist award with her hit song ‘Agbebolo’.



After ten years of “Waiting on the Lord from a miracle” at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, the celebrated Gospel musician won her first award.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Ameyaw TV, Celestine Donkor while answering a question in line with whether she is expecting to win awards with her new hit song “Only You’, stated that:



“I have no idea ..to be very honest with you I have never been driven by awards. If they come, praise God. It really really does good to the brand but if it becomes the motivation then I don't feel okay about that," Celestine Donkor opined.



The 'Agbebolo' hitmaker explained that, "So it’s not about what this song (Only You) will bring to me but it’s about what it is doing to people….People send me videos crying; telling me how I have told their stories in the song.”

She was with the view that as a gospel musician if you focus on awards you may be carried away from the spirit hence the impact people derive from the song is her award.



Touching on some of the projects her fans should look up for, Celestine Donkor revealed that she has an EP that is "100% cooked up".



According to her, “the EP contains seven solid songs that feature five African artists …I also have some videos… We are waiting for the right time…It depends on how far we carry on with ‘only you’.



She emphasized that together with her team are planning to release the EP outside Ghana.