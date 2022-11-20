0
Winning multiple awards doesn’t make one a good artiste – Ayesem

Sun, 20 Nov 2022 Source: mynewsgh.com

Ghanaian singer, rapper and songwriter, Ayesem born Stephen Kwabena Siaw has controversially said that winning multiple awards doesn’t qualify an artiste to be considered as good.

Citing a typical example, the popular artiste said legendary musicians like Okomfour Kwadee never won any awards but he’s respected for the kind of work they did in the past.

Sharing his opinion on awards for musicians, Ayesem remarked that he doesn’t think awards guarantee an artiste to be relevant but rather the longevity of the artiste in the music scene.

He told Amansan Krakye the host “To me, I think that winning awards doesn’t qualify you to be a good artiste because there is so many good artiste who have passed but didn’t even get an award.

“But Ghanaians really respected them and knew the kind of works they were doing because artistes like Okomfour Kwadee didn’t get awards but still they are legends,” he opined monitored by MyNewsGh.com.

“People look up to them and really know their songs so to me I don’t think awards even guarantee you as a good artiste but to me, I think it’s your relevance and the years you stay in the music scene,” he concluded on Kastle FM in Cape Coast.

