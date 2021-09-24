Winning none of my 7 VGMA nominations was a great achievement – Kofi Jamar

Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Jamar

Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Jamar has established that although he won none of the 7 nominations at the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), to him, it was a great achievement.

Speaking on Cape Coast’s Kastle FM in an interview with Amansan Krakye, Kofi Jamar said his all 7 nominations proved that he has been widely accepted by fans for his good works.



“Well personally just being nominated is enough for me cos looking at where I came from and within a short period, I was able to get 7 nominations that’s great. So it was an achievement for me cos it’s huge and you have to be in my shoes to understand how happy I am so I wasn’t even bothered a single bit that I won none of my awards,” he stated.

“It just shows how much work I have done and how much more the people have appreciated the work cos 7 nominations is not easy. Around that same year most of the top artistes not everyone had 7 nominations and I was the third artiste who had the highest number of nominations in the whole of Ghana,” he added.



One can recall that out of the seven nominations Kofi Jamar bagged at the 2021 VGMAs, he had hopes of winning 'The Vodafone Most Popular Song of the Year', 'Collaboration of the Year' and 'Best HipHop Song of the Year'.