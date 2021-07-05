Wisa Gried 'fires' supporters of Twene Jonas, describes him as senseless

Musician, Wisa Gried and Twene Jonas

• Wisa Gried has clapped back at Twene Jonas

•The musician has said that only foolish people enjoy what Twene Jonas does on social media



• He adds that Jonas must be guided in his comments to leaders of the country



Ghanaian musician, Wisa Gried of “Ekiki me” fame has advised the public to desist from giving social commentator, Twene Jonas relevance.



According to him, “only foolish people enjoy what he is doing.”



Wisa Gried said this in an interview with Pulse Ghana, monitored by GhanaWeb.



Jonas based in the United States has gained prominence following videos of him attacking the government and leaders of the country over their failure to perform their duties.

He believes the “system is not working” in Ghana compared to the better living condition abroad.



Celebrities in the country haven't been left out as Shatta Wale, Tracey Boakye, Afia Schwarzenegger have been called out under various circumstances by the social media sensation.



In one of his rants, Jonas fired shots at Wisa Gried which attracted the latter to clap back at him.



Wisa explained that: “I realized that people were tagging me under his post, When I saw it, I realized that he was talking nonfa. He is not correct … the thing vexed me to some extent but I just knew that he was talking nonfa. So I just forget about him but I don’t know him. He was talking about Akuapem Poloo’s matter and he mentioned my name in the video.



“He is living freely, all the things he’s said about others, nobody has arrested him. If he was supposed to be in Ghana like someone will catch him and beat him up because it is disrespectful. Even if you got things to say about people, you must mind your words and language. He just disrespects people but all the things he says doesn’t make sense.”



According to the followers of Jonas, he speaks the truth that nobody dares to talk about.

He has however been condemned in a couple of instances for insulting high profile personalities in the country.



“If a mad man is talking, you shouldn’t follow him. The person is not correct, anything he speaks, its all nonfa. He is one of those people on social media who are fooling to get trends and views. We have grown past that level, he shouldn’t be given any attention but in Ghana, everybody wants to be entertained because plenty people are stressed. It doesn’t mean that what he says are true, I will say that 99% of people who enjoy his videos are just entertaining their selves. He is trying to be funny, he is trying to make people laugh. So if you also want to follow what he’s saying then you too you are nonfa," said Wisa.



He added: “My advise to him is simple, he must respect himself because I see that he doesn’t respect elders. He doesn’t respect the people he talks about. He should respect himself, then I will also respect him and listen to the advice he is giving…. It is only foolish people who enjoy what he is doing.”



