With 15 years of experience, I would have been like Celine Dion in the West - Singer reveals

Ghanaian vocalist, Susan Ashiagbor has stated that with almost two decades of experience being a backing vocalist, she would have been bigger if she was in the Western world.

In a chat with SVTV Africa’s DJ Nyaami, Susan indicated that as backing vocalists, they receive very little recognition from the industry and even artistes they work with.



“Sometimes even the artists we work with don't put our names down as contributors. So the recognition of very low here for backing vocalists. If I was in the western world, with 18 years of experience I would have like Celine Dion,”



Susan Ashiagbor has worked with various artists across genres. Reggae acts like Black Rasta, Nii Lante, highlife acts like Oheneba Kissi, George Jahraa, Jessie Jones, Nana Kwame etc.

Her first stage appearance was on TV3’s Mentor 2 as a backing vocalist for the contestants in the competition. According to her, she auditioned but lost out in the second round.



Kindly watch the full interview



