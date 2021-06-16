Wiyaala flaunts tall list of international recognition on Social media

Ghanaian Singer and Songwriter, Wiyaala Noella

• Wiyaala has published a long list of recognition by some international media organizations on Twitter

•The likes of BBC, Sky news and so on have praised the works of the Ghanaian artiste



•Wiyaala is one of the few internationally recognized artistes in Ghana



Ghanaian singer and songwriter Noella Wiyaala has flaunted a tall list of recognition by some foreign international media and entities.



It is no secret that the singer is one of the few Ghanaian artistes who have gained popularity in the international front.



Although a section of Ghanaians believes that the singer’s inability to win some local awards prove she is not pulling her weight as she ought to, others believe that she has been able to carve a niche for herself in the international market and that is enough.

But shoving her achievements to the face of her critics, she took to Twitter to post a tall list of achievements recognized by the BBC, Sky News, Financial times, Irish times and so on.



Wiyaaala is known for her exciting and energetic stage performances, and perhaps it is through such that she has been able to capture the hearts and minds of foreign music lovers.



Read the post below:



