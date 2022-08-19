Wiyaala makes U-turn; accepts ‘SummerStage’ award

Wiyaala

Ghana’s renowned Afropop performer Wiyaala has gone back on her word and accepted the award she vehemently rejected at the 2022 ‘SummerStage’ music concert.

The latest presentation of the award, a Citation of Merit, was done at the office of the Bronx Borough’s President, Vanessa L. Gibson.



The ‘Yaga Yaga’ hitmaker did not receive the award herself because she’s currently in the United Kingdom.



Her team members who are still in New York City, where the ‘SummerStage’ concert and award controversy took place went to represent her at the presentation.



According to ghanaweekend.com, Wiyaala has warmly acknowledged the honour saying to them, “I’m so happy to accept these words of encouragement from my family members in the Bronx, New York. If they ever should want to hear the Lioness ROAR, I am there for them.”

On Saturday 13 August 2022, Wiyaala had ranted to her fans on a Facebook Live broadcast announcing she had rejected the Bronx Borough President’s Citation of Merit.



President Vanessa L. Gibson and her Bronx Borough team, according to Wiyaala had attempted the presentation backstage contrary to what they’d earlier communicated which was, they were going to award her together with her country mate and co-headliner Shatta Wale on stage in front of the raving audience.



Eventually, only Shatta Wale received his award on stage.



This left Wiyaala enraged as she took the happenings to mean the organisers of the ‘SummerStage’ music festival and the Bronx Borough President’s office had no respect for her person and craft.