Wiyaala’s ‘Yaga Yaga’ video pulls no punches with #FixTheCountry message

Source: Nancy Hatie Nwadei, Contributor

Wiyaala has dropped “Yaga Yaga”, a new song and music video with a strong message to those who fight and insult each other in Ghana and around the world.

Wiyaala, one of Ghana’s leading international stars, went on her social media platforms to explain the meaning of her latest release which she sings in Waali, a Ghanaian language spoken by the Waala people of Northern Ghana.



Speaking from Selborne UK, the songstress asked: “Why are we always fighting? Why are we always insulting each other? Why can’t we sort out our differences without anger and attacking each other? Come on! Ghana is known to be one of the most peaceful countries in this world! Let’s try and fix things calmly. So let's dance all that anger and frustration away Yaga Yaga! (Plenty Plenty).



The visuals, produced, edited and directed by Wiyaala, are a joyful celebration of the power of dance to bring smiles, peace, love and unity no matter your race, colour or geographic location in the world.



Wiyaala is a VGMA and AFRIMA award-winning Afro Folk/Pop singer-songwriter who has toured the world representing Ghana on global media platforms and stages. She is well known for her work supporting young girls and boys in her home town Funsi where she lives when not on tour.



Yaga Yaga is the first single from her latest album (Release date TBC) of the same title and was recorded and produced at MU Studios in Sheffield by Martin Gregory Smith whose credits include media campaigns for Audi, BMW, Braun, Jeep, Reebok and working associations with Prince, Bombay Bicycle Club, William Orbit, Groove Armada, Richard Hawley, Jarvis Cocker, Gomez and UFO.

K.O.G (Kweku of Ghana) who co-wrote much of the album alongside Wiyaala is based in the UK and has performed with The Zongo Brigade on some of the biggest stages in Europe including Glastonbury, WOMAD and on BBC TV’s world-famous “Later With Jools Holland” music show.







Prior to the release of the song, the Lioness of Africa posted a video on her Facebook and Instagram handles announcing the release and explaining the meaning of the song to her fans. ‘’On the first of July, I’ll be releasing a new music video called Yaga Yaga. Yaga Yaga means plenty or more.”



‘’They say music is a universal language, and I believe Yaga Yaga will be talking to all of us no matter where you are around the world,’’ Wiyaala added.