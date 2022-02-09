Wizkid bags 2 certifications in Canada

Nigerian singer, Wizkid

Wizkid continues to make good records in 2022 despite his gaint breakthroughs in the year 2021.

In 2022, he starts off on a good note as he bags two certifications in Canada.



His song “Joro” has been Gold-certified while “Essence” which featured Tems has also received Platinum certification.



“Essence” became Big Wiz's second tune to get certified Platinum in Canada after “Come Closer” which featured Canadian rapper and Grammy winner, Drake.



The Nigerian superstar has continued to top the charts with his singles.

He would be going on tours as fans will also be expecting new projects from the singer.



Read the tweet below



