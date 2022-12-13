2
Wizkid couldn’t fill Accra stadium, don’t bother our artistes with 02 Arena – Bullgod

Tue, 13 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Artiste manager, Bullgod has asked critics to cut Ghanaian artistes some slack now that Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has proven that he cannot fill up the Accra Sports Stadium.

He said the usual slamming of Ghanaian artistes for not being able to organize sold-out international concerts at some much-rated venues such as the 02 Arena, Madison Square, and so on has to end.

This according to him, is because Afrobeats superstar, Wizkid, who has conquered all these venues, particularly the 02 Arena which has a 20,000 sitting capacity, could not pull the crowd needed to fill the 40,000 Accra Sports Stadium.

His comments are in reaction to reports that Wizkid did not show up on stage at the Accra Sports Stadium concert where he was billed as the headliner.

Following the development, social media went agog with a series of criticisms from disgruntled patrons who waited for 12 hours just to watch Wizkid perform.

But sharing his thoughts on the ongoing subject during a discussion on Hitz FM, Bullgod said;

“Now that Wizkid has proven successfully that he cannot fill the stadium, nobody should worry our artistes about filling 02 Arena. He also wasn’t able to fill here. Make dem no come worry anybody. We dey bg. Forget the 02 Arena, Madison Square, and let them come and try the Accra Sports Stadium. Then we can have a conversation.”

He however eulogized International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) founder, Rev. Mensah Otabil, for being the only one who has so far been able to fill the Accra Sports Stadium with his usual 31-watch night service dubbed “Crossover”.

“Otabil is still on our chart. The only person to do it.”

